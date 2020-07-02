Miami-Dade officer seen on video slapping woman at MIA to be terminated

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer who was seen on video slapping a woman at Miami International Airport will be terminated.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted the news Thursday afternoon.

The administrative process to proceed with termination has been initiated. The MDPD holds itself accountable for its actions, and this is just another example of our commitment to do just that. (2 of 2) — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 2, 2020

“As a result of an administrative investigation into the officer’s conduct during this incident; it is my intent to proceed with the termination of the involved officer’s employment with the Miami-Dade Police Department,” Ramirez said. “The MDPD holds itself accountable for its actions, and this is just another example of our commitment to do just that.”

The termination comes after the release of a video showing an officer, identified as Anthony Rodriguez, slapping a woman, identified as 21-year-old Paris Anderson, during an incident at the American Airlines booking desk, Wednesday.

Police initially responded to reports of a belligerent customer, and during the incident, police said Anderson bumped Rodriguez with her body and head on his chin, he responded by slapping her in the face and taking her into custody.

Police said Anderson continued yelling and spitting on the way to and while in the back of the patrol car before being taken to jail.

She faces charges of battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Rodriguez has served the Miami-Dade Police Department for 31 years.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.