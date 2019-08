SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened on the Florida Turnpike in the northbound exit ramp at Southwest 216th Street, Tuesday.

The officer was rushed to Jackson South Hospital in unknown condition.

No one else was hurt.

