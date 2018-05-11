Miami-Dade officer charged with felony child abuse after video shows him hitting daughter in school

MIAMI (WSVN) - The court appearance for a Miami-Dade Police officer accused of abusing his daughter in her school has been rescheduled.

According to court documents, Miami-Dade Police Officer Raymond Rosario hit his 14-year-old daughter with a belt, slapped her and punched her in the face after he received a call saying she disrespected her teacher in April.

Surveillance cameras in the main office of Pinecrest Cove Prepatory Academy recorded the alleged abuse.

Video appears to show Rosario pulling his daughter’s hair before hitting her twice with a belt. Rosario then appears to point to something inside the receptionist’s office, before punching his daughter in the head.

No one in the office stopped the alleged assault. However, school officials did call Child Protective Services, and Rosario turned himself in.

The school released a statement which reads in part, “The parent, who is a police officer and who often visited the school in uniform, surrendered himself to authorities. The person witnessing the act is an expectant mother who was unsure if the parent had a weapon. She says that at the time, she feared for the safety of the victim as well as that of her unborn child.”

Rosario now faces charges of felony child abuse.

Police said Rosario has been relieved of duty, but he is still being paid. His daughter told police that she did not sustain any visible injuries or bruises.

Rosario is expected to be in court sometime next week.

