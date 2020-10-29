Miami-Dade officer arrested as part of federal drug sting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities have arrested a Miami-Dade Police officer for his alleged role in a drug operation in South Florida.

According to the Miami Herald, Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested 30-year-old Rodrick Flowers during a sting operation.

Miami-Dade Police have confirmed Flowers is one of their officers.

The 30-year-old’s father is Bal Harbour Police Chief Raleigh Flowers.

It remains unclear what charges Flowers is facing.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.