MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Richard Tippenhauer surrendered to police on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old officer stands accused of grabbing a woman he was dating by the neck and repeatedly spitting on her as they left a bar in Brickell over the weekend.

Tippenhauer has been charged with battery.

