Miami-Dade, Miami police team up for ‘Computers for Guns’ exchange

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two police agencies in Miami-Dade County teamed up for an exchange program that aims to remove guns from the streets.

The Miami-Dade Police and City of Miami Police departments hosted Computers for Guns at Soar Park, located off of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 83rd Street in Miami, Saturday.

The exchange program encouraged the community to anonymously trade in their weapons for new laptop computers, as well as positive life alternatives.

Miami-Dade Police Lt. Dante McKay with the Intracoastal District’s General Investigations Unit said Computers for Guns is one way the agency is committed to making homes and communities safer.

“‘These events are extremely important because, first of all, we’re taking guns off the street, whether legal or illegal, and we’re keeping them out of the hands of criminals,” he said.

The community event also provided each individual access to train for new career and technology training opportunities with CareerSource South Florida.

