Miami-Dade mayor to sign executive order allowing essential business workers to wear PPE

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will sign an executive order to help better protect those working during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gimenez announced the order will give guidelines to essential businesses still operating.

“I’m encouraging all essential businesses to allow their employees to use masks, gloves and other protective personal equipment if their workers wish to do so,” he said.

The order is for businesses including grocery stores, construction sites and restaurants that are operating for delivery and takeout.

The new order comes one day after he announced all adult day care centers in the county must close their doors by Friday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.