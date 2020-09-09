Miami-Dade Mayor to push back curfew to 11 p.m. starting next week, additional businesses to reopen

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that the countywide curfew will be pushed back to 11 p.m. and that other businesses will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, Sept. 14.

Gimenez made the announcement in a virtual press conference, Wednesday.

The curfew was implemented in early July.

Gimenez also announced that other outdoor spaces will be reopening, including Zoo Miami and Jungle Island. However, social distancing and masks are still required. Most indoor activities at the zoo, Jungle Island and other outdoor amusement venues will remain closed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.