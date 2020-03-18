Miami-Dade Mayor to issue executive order with additional restrictions

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is issuing an executive implementing additional restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gimenez said among other things, the order will restrict or close non-essential retail, private educational facilities, casinos and other recreational and entertainment activities.

“Along with an extension of the declaration of emergency, this comprehensive order will facilitate compliance by the residents, visitors and business owners in Miami-Dade County,” Gimenez said in a statement. “These actions are necessary to keep our community safe from the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the continuity of essential services.”

The mayor said details on the order will be included in the executive order to be issued effective Thursday evening.

Gimenez added that the order will be effective throughout Miami-Dade County and will include all municipal facilities, such as parks and beaches.

