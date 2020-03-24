Miami-Dade mayor to attend press conference at Marlins Park regarding testing site

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez is set to attend a press conference at Marlins Park Miami in regards to a COVID-19 testing site.

The mayor will join several organizations involved in the fight against the pandemic, namely Florida National Guard, the City of Miami, the Florida Department of Health, Jackson Health Systems as well as the Miami Marlins organization, at a press conference at 3 p.m., Tuesday.

The purpose of the press conference is to present information on a COVID-19 testing site being set up at the stadium.

