Miami-Dade mayor to allow gyms, fitness studios to remain open

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez will allow gyms to remain open in the county.

The mayor made the announcement on Twitter.

I had a very productive virtual meeting just now with our medical experts and the County’s Wellness Group. We arrived at a compromise to keep gyms & fitness studios open. All doing activities inside must wear a mask or do strenuous training outside staying 10 feet apart w/outmask — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 7, 2020

Gyms were initially included in the types of businesses required to shut down in Miami-Dade.

However, Gimenez said that he came to a compromise on the matter and that people heading to the gyms will be required to wear masks the entire time they are inside the gym.

