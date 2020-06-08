Miami-Dade Mayor says he plans to reopen beaches ‘no later than’ Wednesday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he plans to reopen the beaches by Wednesday.

Gimenez made the announcement during a Monday afternoon press conference.

“We plan to reopen the beaches no later than Wednesday, so I will be talking to my police director today, and we’re gonna talk about the curfew for tonight,” Gimenez said. “There’s a good possibility that we lift the curfew for tonight.”

Gimenez said they need a little time to get the beaches ready to reopen.

The beaches were originally supposed to open on June 1, but that date was pushed back due to protests and looting that took place last weekend.

