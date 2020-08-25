Miami-Dade Mayor: Restaurants can resume indoor seating at 50% capacity on Aug. 31

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced all restaurants in the county can reopen at 50% capacity.

The mayor made the announcement during a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, we’re announcing that after consultation with our medical advisors and also from the White House Task Force, we’ve made a decision to allow indoor dining at restaurants to commence next Monday.”

Restaurants can seat patrons indoors starting Aug. 31.

Gimenez said up to six people will be permitted per table, and if possible, windows and doors should be open, and the air conditioner should be on at all times.

