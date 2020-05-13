Miami-Dade mayor releases draft of guidelines for potential May 18 reopening

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has released a draft of the guidelines for a potential reopening for Miami-Dade County.

Gimenez said the county is looking to reopen this coming Monday, with approval from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Should the plan be approved, certain non-essential businesses would be allowed to reopen at limited capacity with safety rules.

The draft details specific protocols for retail, small businesses, personal grooming businesses, restaurants, shopping centers and more.

However, places that will not be reopening now include bars, pubs, nightclubs, movie theaters, pools, gyms and more.

Among the changes businesses would have to make include the requirement of face masks, customers will have to social distance and stores will have to frequently sanitize common areas.

To read the full draft, click here.

