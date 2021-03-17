Miami-Dade Mayor receives COVID-19 vaccine, pleads with governor to reduce age eligibility

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has received the COVID-19 vaccine at Tropical Park.

“I feel great. I feel great. I’m so happy, finally, to get the vaccine.” she said.

The 65-year-old tested positive back for the virus back in November and said she waited at least 90 days, and until there was ample supply, to get her shot.

“Honestly, I’m about to cry,” she said. “I feel, this whole year that has been so difficult for so many, and this is our lifeline, this is our path back to living.”

As sites like the one at Tropical Park continue to operate, others are closing. The FEMA-supported satellite site at Allen Park Community Center in North Miami Beach and the walk-up site at the Miami Springs Community Center will both shut down at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, two new vaccination locations — one at Charles Hadley Park and the other at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center — will open up.

“We are coordinating daily with FEMA,” Levine Cava said. “We are coordinating daily with the state, and we are identifying the sites where the highest vulnerability index exists.”

Over in Broward, a new site is opening on Wednesday.

The Department of Health vaccinated those eligible at Pompano City Centre every day of the week, except Thursdays and Sundays.

“I feel like a more relief,” said Meire Barbosa who received the vaccine. “I feel better going outside without the chance to get the COVID.”

Levine Cava said she is pushing to expand eligibility for the vaccine as she wants more people to receive it. She said she has written a letter to the governor to lower the age requirement by 10 years every week.

She said she has not heard back from him.

