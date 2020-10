MIAMI (WSVN) - The curfew in Miami-Dade will now start a little bit later.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an executive order pushing the county’s daily curfew back an hour from 11 p.m. to midnight.

The new curfew now lasts from midnight to 6 a.m.

The full executive order can be viewed below.

Download Previous Next

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.