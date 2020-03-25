Miami-Dade Mayor: Police to begin cracking down on businesses, residents violating social distance rules

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced that the county will begin cracking down on people and businesses who are violating current pandemic guidelines.

The mayor made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

“Today, we are taking swift action against all businesses and residents who are not following my emergency orders,” Gimenez said.

Gimenez said Miami-Dade Police and Code Enforcement officers are out in full force and will be issuing warnings and shutting down all repeat offenders.

“Keep your distance. Six feet between all people is not a suggestion. It is now the rule of law,” Gimenez said. “This is the only way to control the spread of COVID-19.”

Gimenez also added that MDPD has directed other departments in the county to do enforcement as well.

