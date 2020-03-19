Miami-Dade Mayor orders closures of parks, beaches, non-essential retail, more

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an executive order issuing more closures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gimenez announced Thursday he has ordered closed all parks and beaches in the county, starting 9 a.m. Thursday.
Gimenez also signed an executive order closing non-essential retail and commercial establishments at 9 p.m. Among these include:
- casinos
- shops
- beauty salons
- spas
- nail studios
- sporting good stores
- book stores
- jewelry stores
- malls
- boutiques
- toy stores
- indoor amusement parks
- trampoline parks
- driving ranges
- social clubs
- tennis clubs
- golf courses
- fishing charters
- music stores
- arts and crafts stores
- pawn shops
Gimenez said the closures are based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
The mayor added that gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and convenience stores will remain open. Restaurant kitchens will also remain open for pick up and delivery.
Doctors offices, banks, child care facilities and adult daycare facilities will also remain open. Construction sites, hardware stores and pet supply stores will also remain open.
For a full list of what’s open and closed in the county, click here.
