Miami-Dade Mayor orders closures of parks, beaches, non-essential retail, more

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an executive order issuing more closures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gimenez announced Thursday he has ordered closed all parks and beaches in the county, starting 9 a.m. Thursday.

Gimenez also signed an executive order closing non-essential retail and commercial establishments at 9 p.m. Among these include:

casinos

shops

beauty salons

spas

nail studios

sporting good stores

book stores

jewelry stores

malls

boutiques

toy stores

indoor amusement parks

trampoline parks

driving ranges

social clubs

tennis clubs

golf courses

fishing charters

music stores

arts and crafts stores

pawn shops

Gimenez said the closures are based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

The mayor added that gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and convenience stores will remain open. Restaurant kitchens will also remain open for pick up and delivery.

Doctors offices, banks, child care facilities and adult daycare facilities will also remain open. Construction sites, hardware stores and pet supply stores will also remain open.

For a full list of what’s open and closed in the county, click here.

