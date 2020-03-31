Miami-Dade Mayor orders all adult day cares to close starting Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - The mayor of Miami-Dade County has announced the closure of all adult day care centers in the county starting Friday night.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed the emergency order Tuesday night.

Tonight I signed Emergency Order 16-20, ordering adult day cares to close in incorporated & unincorporated areas of Miami-Dade County, effective April 3rd at 11:59 p.m. The order is part of our ongoing measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among our most fragile residents. pic.twitter.com/k43DQFTBSl — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) April 1, 2020

Gimenez said the objective of the order is to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The order does not apply to assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Miami-Dade County.

