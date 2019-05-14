Miami-Dade Mayor offers tips to avoid mosquitoes this season

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez is offering tips to avoid pesky mosquitoes this season.

The rainy season is here, and as all South Floridians know, that means so are the mosquitoes.

The rain actually brings a large growth opportunity for mosquitoes, and residents should take extra precautions to avoid the insects.

“Protecting the health and safety of our residents, businesses and visitors is a top priority,” said Giménez, “so we always have in place a fully-staffed operation of inspectors and surveillance staff and administrators. They are prepared for any challenge that may arise, and they are ready to respond to any increase in mosquito-borne diseases.”

Residents are advised to drain any standing water as well as cover bins that end up collecting water.

Giménez also suggests residents use insect repellent properly and when needed.

