SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said no additional bodies were found under the rubble at the Surfside partial building collapse overnight Tuesday.

As of noon, the death toll remained at 11.

“Since our last briefing, no new fatalities have been confirmed but we have been able to notify each of the 11 families who have lost their loved ones,” said Levine Cava.

Fire rescue crews continue to uncover the rubble in hopes of finding more surviving victims.

There are 150 people still unaccounted for and 136 who have been accounted for.

Earlier in the morning, it was announced President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting Surfside on Thursday.

“He’s going to spend time with the families who were affected and our first responders,” said Levine Cava. “We’ve had his support since he called me day one in the morning and this is so critical that we do have our federal support.”

Firefighters faced challenges overnight as debris fell from a section of the building that remains standing.

“They had to put a line, a “don’t go beyond” line out,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett. “Right now we have the maximum effort on a more eastward area of the pile of debris.”

Burkett said progress is being made.

“They’re going at it 100%. They’ve got an immense amount of search and rescue on the mound,” he said. “They’ve made progress moving the debris that I think they sorted out over to the east. It just continues.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said over approximately 3 million pounds of concrete have been moved so far.

One property in Northeast Miami-Dade that has not yet completed the 40-year certification process was ordered to close four balconies due to safety conditions on Monday.

“Last night, our building officer notified one of those properties, a building in Northeast Dade, that four balconies must be immediately closed to residents due to safety conditions,” said Levine Cava.

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center, located at 9301 Collins Ave., or call 305-614-1819.

