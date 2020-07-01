Miami-Dade Mayor: Masks, face coverings now required in public at all times

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he will be signing an order requiring the public to wear a face mask in public at all times.

Gimenez made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“After consulting with the CEOs of South Florida hospitals and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew this afternoon, I have decided to issue an emergency order requiring masks in all public spaces inside and outdoors throughout Miami-Dade County,” he said in a statement.

The order is an expansion on a previous order issued in April, requiring masks and face coverings in public spaces inside. The order now includes people to wear masks or face coverings while outdoors.

The exclusions to the use of masks apply only to those with respiratory conditions that make it difficult to cover their mouth and nose, people doing strenuous activities, such as jogging, and children under the age of 2, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

People who violate the order can face a fine of up to $500 and could be sentenced to 180 days in jail.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.