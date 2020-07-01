Miami-Dade mayor limits pool hours, alcohol sales at hotels for July 4th weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an amendment limiting pool hours and alcohol sales at hotels over the holiday weekend.

Gimenez signed the amendment to Emergency Order 25-20 on Tuesday. The change requires hotels, motels and commercial lodging in Miami-Dade to restrict pool access and alcohol sales.

All pools at hotels, motels and commercial lodging establishments must close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. When pools are open, only guests staying at these establishments may use the pool, and the overall capacity will be limited to 50 percent of the pool deck capacity.

Alcohol will not be permitted to be served or consumed on pool decks before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

The county said they will close the pool and pool deck at any commercial lodging establishments that violate these requirements for the Fourth of July weekend until July 7, 2020.

Violators also face a second-degree criminal misdemeanor, carrying up to a $500 fine and 180 days in jail.

Beaches in the county will be closed over the holiday weekend.

