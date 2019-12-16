Miami-Dade mayor holds ceremony to pardon Christmas dinner pigs

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade has a little different take on the presidential turkey pardoning. Mayor Carlos Gimenez will add some caliente to the tradition by pardoning a pig.

Roasted pig or lechon is the centerpiece of many South Florida Christmas feasts. The annual pig pardoning ceremony took place Monday at Latin Cafe 2000 Brickell.

The two lucky pigs, Peppa and Petra, were rescued from a local slaughterhouse by the Aguacate Sanctuary of Love. The rescue group says the pigs will have ample space to run free.

The ceremony was open to the public and pork-free light bites were served along with, of course, Cuban Cafecito.

