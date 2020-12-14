Miami-Dade Mayor ends self-quarantine after 2 negative COVID-19 tests

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava will no longer have to self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19.

The mayor took to Twitter on Monday morning to make the announcement.

After receiving 2 negative COVID tests and consulting with my physician, I have been cleared to end quarantine. Rob and I are so grateful to all who have sent well wishes, kind notes, and soup over the last few weeks. Read my full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WuO5ZTI4sV — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) December 14, 2020

In her statement, she said, “After receiving two negative COVID tests and consulting with my physician, I have been cleared to end quarantine.”

Levine Cava also thanked those who have sent well wishes, kind notes and soup to her and Rob, her husband.

They both tested positive for the virus on Nov. 30.

