NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava wrapped up her first year in office with an address to residents on Monday.

It was done virtually as a COVID-19 precaution, an issue she touched heavily on in the speech.

Levine Cava pointed to the challenges Miami-Dade County has faced in the past year — from the pandemic to the deadly building collapse in Surfside.

She talked about the resilience of the community.

The mayor also emphasized what she called some “big accomplishments” including the county’s economy being one of the best in the country and a vaccination rate higher than the national average.

“I know that Miami-Dade will thrive when all residents are treated with respect and given opportunities to prosper and succeed,” she said. “That’s the county I’ve been working to build since I was elected. We’re making historic investments in Miami-Dade’s workforce and small businesses to ensure our residents are positioned to succeed in the fastest-growing industries from tech to healthcare to construction, agriculture and more, we’re building bridges for the future between industry leaders and the people who power our economy.”

She also looked ahead to make improvements in the county, including plans to combat sea-level rise, more renewable energy, job creation and investments in transportation.

