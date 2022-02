MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has once again tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor made the announcement on Twitter, Friday morning.

This morning, I took a COVID-19 test as standard protocol after experiencing mild symptoms.



Unfortunately, I tested positive.



I’m grateful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will be following all CDC guidelines and quarantining at home. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) February 18, 2022

This is the second time she tests positive since the pandemic began.

Levine Cava said she got tested after experiencing mild symptoms.

She will be following CDC guidelines and quarantining at home.

