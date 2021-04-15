Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava receives 2nd vaccine dose at Zoo Miami site

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Despite the recent pause on the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, local leaders are hopeful South Florida residents will continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava received her second vaccine dose at Zoo Miami.

Sites across South Florida continue to distribute the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Other local leaders joined Levine Cava as they tried reaching out to members of their communities and assure them the vaccines are safe and to help them find a vaccination site near them.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County announced over 1 million residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We have 75% of those over 65 vaccinated and a total of one million shots delivered across Miami-Dade County,” said Levine Cava. “We feel that we are well on the road to turning this pandemic around.”

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here. To pre-register, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

