Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hosts 9th annual Bike to Work Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands traded their cars for their bikes on Friday morning to head to work.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hosted the ninth annual Bike to Work Day.

Happy #305Day, Miami-Dade! I’m biking all along the @theunderlinemia to government center — make sure to honk if you see us! pic.twitter.com/qNKZSqhfDw — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 5, 2021

Many riders even got a police escort from the University Metrorail Station to downtown Miami.

“The Miami-Dade Bike305 initiative has worked for years to lift up our bicycling infrastructure and we must continue to integrate biking into our transportation system,” said Levine Cava. “That’s why it’s so exciting to be here once again.”

The journey spanned around eight miles with the use of the newly opened Underline Park.

