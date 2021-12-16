SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With cases of the omicron variant rising ahead of the holidays, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is issuing an advisory to keep South Floridians safe.

On Thursday, Levine Cava spoke at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade about her latest recommendations in the fight against COVID-19.

She said the county has achieved the highest vaccination rate in the state. The rate is also above the national average.

Levine Cava went on to announce the precautions she will be implementing to track the latest of the omicron variant.

“I am very pleased to be able to announce to you that we have signed the emergency order requiring hospitals once again to resume daily COVID reporting,” said Cava.

The daily reporting requirement will go into effect on Friday.

“That’s so we can monitor the caseload in the hospitals,” she said. “We cannot allow our hospitals to be overwhelmed with cases. To stay ahead of the data, we are also sequencing for COVID variants at our county testing sites. As well, we’re sampling wastewater to look for incidents.”

The mayor also encouraged residents to take holiday gatherings outside this year, get tested for COVID and get vaccinated.

Shortly after the media conference, Levine Cava tweeted, “Miami-Dade now has a 7-day average positivity of 7%. This sharp rise calls on all of us to do our part to keep one another safe.”

