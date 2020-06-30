Miami-Dade Mayor closes on-site dining from midnight to 6 a.m. until further notice

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an amendment to an emergency order that will prohibit on-site dining between midnight and 6 a.m.

The amendment, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, will remain in place until further notice, the mayor announced.

“We must take this action to tamp down Miami-Dade County’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases,” Gimenez said. “Too many people were crowding into restaurants late at night, turning these establishments into breeding grounds for this deadly virus.”

Restaurants and food establishments will be allowed to operate their kitchens to provide pick-up and delivery services during those hours.

Employees, janitorial personnel, contractors and delivery personnel will be also allowed to access the restaurants between those hours, Gimenez said.

