Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announces run for Congress

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez has announced that he will be running for U.S. Congress.

Giménez kicked off his campaign for the U.S. House seat for Florida’s 26th congressional district, Thursday, with a tweet from a new account.

“Welcome to Miami @realDonaldTrump. Thank you for all you’ve done for our economy & to fight socialism. I look forward to standing w/ you against the radical left who are determined to turn the U.S. into Venezuela. I’m running! Join the #FL26 fight here >>,” Gimenez wrote, along with a link to a campaign donation site.

Giménez will go against current incumbent Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee was quick to respond to his announcement with the following statement:

“Corrupt Carlos Giménez is swampier than the Everglades and voters will learn about his decades-long record of enriching himself, his family and his wealthy friends at the expense of hardworking Floridians. When he wasn’t cutting sweetheart deals for his political donors and family members, Corrupt Carlos was busy raising health care costs and laying off hundreds of workers, kicking millions in government contracts to his family and enabling Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda.”

