Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to declare state of emergency due to COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is set to declare a state of emergency in Miami-Dade due to the coronavirus, his office has confirmed.

According to a Gimenez spokesperson, the document is expected to be signed Wednesday night and take effect on Thursday.

A state of emergency is typically declared to help free up funds to help with a crisis.

