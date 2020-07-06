Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to close restaurant dining rooms, delivery & takeout still allowed

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he will be signing an emergency order issuing more closures across the county.

The mayor announced he will be signing an order closing restaurant dining rooms, ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals.

Restaurants will still be allowed to operate for takeout and delivery services.

The closures will go into effect Wednesday.

“At this time, I plan to keep open various outdoor activities, including condominium and hotel pools with strict social distancing and masks rules, as well as summer camps and child daycare centers with strict capacity limits, requiring masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet,” he said in a statement.

Beaches Reopen

Along with the closures Mayor Gimenez announced the reopening of Miami-Dade County beaches effective Tuesday, July 7th. The mayor warned in his order that if people failed to follow public health rules and there was crowding he would be forced to shut them down again.

Curfew

Miami-Dade County remains under a curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.; essential workers are exempt from the order.

