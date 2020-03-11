Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez set to meet with President Trump to discuss impact of COVID-19 on cruise industry

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is heading to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Trump to discuss the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the cruise industry.

7News cameras captured Gimenez at Miami International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Gimenez will be joined by cruise line executives and other officials for the meeting.

