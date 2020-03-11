Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has declared a state of emergency in Miami-Dade due to the coronavirus.

Gimenez signed the document at Miami International Airport after arriving on a flight from Washington, Wednesday night.

A state of emergency is typically declared to help free up resources and funds to help with a crisis.

On Wednesday, officials with the Florida Department of Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County. They said the 56-year-old man who contracted the virus is isolated, and the case is travel-related.

Gimenez said the state of emergency should take effect, Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.