MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced a ban on renting any moped, scooter or rented bicycle.

The order will go into effect at 6 p.m., Wednesday.

The restriction does not prohibit use of personal bicycles — just rentals.

The emergency order aims to continue practicing strict social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.