Miami-Dade mayor announces vaccine age eligibility will lower 10 years each week

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced a new way vaccine eligibility will phase out.

On Friday morning, the mayor said the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age will expand to those who are 40 and older, starting on March 29.

Starting Monday, March 22, Miami-Dade County vaccine sites will begin vaccinating people 50 & older. Age eligibility will expand to those 40+ on March 29, lowering the age by 10 years each week. To pre-register with the County, visit https://t.co/dzvw6NxJma or call 305-614-2014. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 19, 2021

On the same day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced starting Monday, residents 50 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

Levine Cava said after March 29, each week the eligibility age will be lowered by 10 years.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

If you would like to pre-register for a vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

