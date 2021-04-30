Miami-Dade Mayor announces new plan, position created in order to tackle climate change

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is sharing her plans and ideas to cope with climate change within the county.

On Friday, Levine Cava kicked off her “Heat Season” campaign.

The campaign was created to put a focus on how the county will handle rising temperatures.

During a media conference, Levine Cava said she is the first U.S. mayor to join the City Champions for Heat Action, which is a global initiative aimed at tackling heat-related issues.

Levine Cava also announced Miami-Dade County will be taking more steps into figuring out how to manage the heat.

She also announced a new position in the county’s government: Chief Heat Officer.

“The very first in the entire world, right here in Miami-Dade County,” she said. “This Chief Heat Officer will help us accelerate our efforts and coordinate our work and intensify our focus on dealing with this extreme heat.”

Jane Gilbert was appointed as the Interim Chief Heat Officer.

“Over the next six to ten months, our goal is to be able to develop a cohesive, heat action plan… to best serve and protect the lives and livelihood of our community,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert has been tasked with bringing together different county departments to develop the best possible game plan.

They will also try to decide where are the best places to install cooling centers.

