Miami-Dade mayor announces COVID-19 contact tracing app will be available soon

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced COVID-19 contact tracing technology will soon be available to South Florida residents.

The mayor mentioned the app during a roundtable discussion on Tuesday.

“An app-based contact tracing program that we can all download and it’ll be voluntary,” Gimenez said.

There is no set date when the tracing technology will be unveiled, but the mayor said a formal announcement about the app will be made later this week.

Health experts say tracking down people who have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 is critical to slowing down the spread.

