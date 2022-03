MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has ordered all Russian flags to be removed from Miami International Airport.

She made the announcement on Twitter, Thursday morning.

Effective immediately, I have ordered all Russian flags be removed from Miami International Airport. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 3, 2022

The order was made in solidarity with Ukraine.

