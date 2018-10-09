Miami-Dade mailing out Vote-by-Mail ballot on Tuesday

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is mailing out it’s Vote-by-Mail ballots Tuesday.

Over 309,000 ballots were loaded onto a truck in the Doral headquarters to be distributed.

The Miami-Dade County elections department said the majority of voters are receiving a four-page ballot. However, Supervisor of Elections Christina White said it’s good to look the ballot up ahead of time.

“The biggest message is to prepare in advance, it’s as easy as going onto our website, looking at your customized sample ballot and we’re even encouraging you to print it out, make your selections and bring it with you if you’re voting,” White said

The Miami-Dade supervisor also says voters must have their up-to-date signature on file to confirm that it is you casting your vote for the November elections.

