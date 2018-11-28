Miami-Dade Judge’s ruling on red light cameras could dismiss tickets

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida drivers may have a chance of getting their red light camera tickets dismissed.

A Miami-Dade judge’s ruled on Tuesday in favor of an Aventura driver who challenged his ticket.

The judge said cities within the county must have clear rules regarding red light cameras before enforcing violations.

If a higher court agrees with Tuesday’s ruling, it may mean thousands of pending or future tickets would be dismissed.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.