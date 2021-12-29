MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A legal win for sidewalk cafes in Miami Beach.

A Miami-Dade judge ruled in favor of 13 restaurant businesses Wednesday, who sued the city after they were told to close their sidewalk cafes.

Miami Beach officials released a statement saying they’re disappointed with the ruling and will appeal it.

Miami Beach banned businesses from running sidewalk cafes last November in an effort to clean up the entertainment district.

The cafes can stay open until the lawsuit is settled.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.