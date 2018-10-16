Miami-Dade grants Jeter permission to remove Marlins home run sculpture

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials have given Marlins co-owner Derek Jeter the green light to get rid of the iconic home run sculpture.

The removal of the structure was one of Jeter’s first orders of business when his group purchased the Marlins. The seven-story mechanical art display would light up whenever a Marlins player hit a home run and would turn off once the player touched the home plate.

It was commissioned for $2.5 million and is considered a public piece of art.

It’ll now be moved to the outside plaza, where the Miami Herald reports it will still turn on for home runs. In its place, the Marlins will create a standing room only section with tickets as cheap as $10.

