Miami-Dade, FPL launch floating solar panels next to MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light and Miami-Dade County have partnered together to help make the world a little bit greener.

FPL and Miami-Dade County launched a half-acre, 402-panel floating solar installation into the waters next to Miami International Airport.

According to FPL, the array generates 160 kilowatts of power and will prevent 165 tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

The array will also double as a test bed for solar research, particularly, the performance of solar panels on water.

FPL says this is the first floating solar array at an airport.

