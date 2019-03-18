Miami-Dade firefighter airlifted after cooking injury

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade firefighter had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured in the kitchen while cooking.
Air Rescue responded to the scene at a Miami-Dade Firehouse in the area of Northwest Fourth Avenue and Second Street. just after 11:45 a.m., Monday.
The firefighter was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released a statement on Twitter following the incident.
