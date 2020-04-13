Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will conduct in-home testing beginning Tuesday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is ready with supplies to conduct in-home testing starting tomorrow.

First responders will test senior citizens and adults with disabilities who are homebound and experiencing symptoms.

This is for all of Miami-Dade, except for the City of Miami, which has its own program.

You can schedule an appointment starting at 9 a.m.

The number to call is 305-499-8767.

