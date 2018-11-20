DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews in South Florida are urging those planning to deep fry their turkey this Thanksgiving to be cautious.

With Thanksgiving this Thursday, many have deep fried turkey on their holiday menu, and fire rescue officials warned if the turkey is not properly prepared, dipping it into the deep fryer can cause an explosion.

Turkeys should always be dry, completely thawed and minimally marinated before going into the fryer.

The oil also should be at the appropriate level, and the turkey should be dropped very slowly into it.

“The drier the turkey is, the faster you can lower it, but again, you still want to take your time because you don’t want the oil to boil over,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kristen Miller.

Miller also said if you plan on going the traditional route and baking your turkey, make sure to avoid leaving the oven open and don’t turn up the heat to try to speed up the cooking process because it can start a fire.

Also, keep children away from the oven, and never leave the food unattended, as an unattended oven is the leading cause of house fires.

If you happen to get a small grease fire, either inside your [oven] or on your stove, you can use baking soda to put it out, or you can also use a fire extinguisher that you should keep handy, down near your stove,” she said.

Officials also warn the public to be aware of food allergies, like nut allergies, and the dangers of over eating, which could exacerbate pre-existing conditions and lead to other issues like heart attacks.

