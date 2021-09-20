KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have saved a missing diver who was found off of Key Biscayne.

MDFR crews could be seen assisting the diver near Neptune Preserve Reef, which is about three miles off of Key Biscayne, Monday.

The man told authorities he was diving off a boat and at one point, when he surfaced, he realized he had drifted away. The diver had a bright orange floatation noodle that he began waiving in an attempt to draw attention.

The diver was ultimately spotted by fire rescue helicopters, and he was rescued by crews on a boat. The diver was eventually transferred to a vessel with the U.S. Coast Guard, where he told authorities what happened.

The man was then taken back to his own boat.

